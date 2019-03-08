Mark Warburton's verdict on away win at Millwall

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Waburton gives his thoughts on his side's 2-1 win away at Millwall.

Nahki Wells' second half double ensured Rangers took home all three points for the fourth league game in a row after Shaun Hutchinson had equalised from a corner.

Warburton admits it was a different kind of test to the one his side faced against Luton Town last week and was delighted with how his players coped with the challenge.

"To come here - a really tough venue, we knew what we faced," he said.

"They changed their formation so we thought that's an interesting one for us, we hadn't prepared for three at the back.

"They were hard to break down and posed a real physical, aerial threat as well with good delivery.

"It was a tough test and real character building three points for us.

"Today was a different type of game, a different test, different challenge, one that you've got to respect and stand up to.

"Our average age in the midfield today was 22 against Millwall here at the Den - all credit to them, they'll learn from these games.

"It was a big three points for us, there's no hiding that. To come here and get that, we're delighted with it."

Wells nabbed two goals for the second game running thanks to a mistake from Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who failed to clear the ball, presenting the striker with an open goal.

Warburton admits his side needed a bit of luck to win but insists it was fully deserved.

He added: "I think you earn your luck but we've given a couple of soft goals away ourselves in recent games.

"That's the nature of the league, you hope over the course of a season they even themselves up.

"The team as a whole are giving the players really good service and we are creating a lot of chances every game.

"I'm never worried about the lack of clean sheets if we're scoring more than the opposition.

"We got the luck today. I think we were the better team in the first half, missed a couple of big chances.

"We came out and got the early goal but it's a really tough test.

"What we didn't do second half was stop the crosses well enough but saying that we defended the crosses really well.

"You saw second half, if you don't defend your box and defend your goal you will concede.

"Four wins in a row puts us in a good position but all the focus now is on West Brom next week."