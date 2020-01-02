Search

Warburton urges respect for FA Cup ahead of Swansea test

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has urged his side to respect the FA Cup but admits that he will use his squad in the third round tie with Swansea.

The R's welcome the Swans to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday having already been beaten at home by Steve Cooper's side this season, losing 3-1 back in August.

Rangers will be hoping to get their cup campaign off to a positive start and progress further than last season, having been knocked out by Watford in the fifth round following wins over Leeds and Portsmouth.

But they go into the game having secured a huge 6-1 win over Cardiff on New Year's Day.

Warburton admits he will use his squad for the cup clash and expects his side's opponents to do the same.

He said: "I think it's a fantastic competition.

"The history of the FA Cup, all of us as kids growing up. What a great competition.

"We want to respect it but at the same time you have to use your squad as I'm sure Swansea will do.

"But we want to win the game and Swansea will come here and play their style of play.

"They're a very talented team and we have to respond to the challenge."

