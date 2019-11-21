Warburton urges expectations be kept realistic this season as QPR prepare to take on rivals Fulham

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton speaks about the expectations of his side this season as they prepare to face Fulham.

Mark Warburton has urged that expectations be kept realistic for his QPR side this season as they get ready for another derby game with local rivals Fulham.

The R's sit 10th in the Championship as they head to Craven Cottage on Friday evening, having picked up a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough before the international break.

Scott Parker's Fulham, meanwhile, are two points above Rangers in seventh and beat Birmingham 1-0 in their last game.

Warburton believes his side should be in a higher league position based on their performances this season but does not want expectations to get carried away.

"It's all about expectations being realistic," he said after the draw with Middlesbrough.

"We want to finish as high as we possibly can. We should be higher but you look at a couple of recent things.

"I said to the players before the game (against Middlesbrough), one point out of nine looks like a poor run of form and then we get the feedback from two very, very harsh decisions in the Reading and Brentford games which adds on three or four points to their total.

"There's no lack of ambition or desire but the frustrating thing for me is that one minute you're the pundits' favourite for relegation and now it's 'why are you not in the play-off places?'

"We're human and we're a team that's evolving and developing and we're 16 games in and we're doing alright.

"We've got to keep expectations very, very positive, very real and I hope very much the supporters can see how much hard work is being done by the players.

"I'm very proud of what they've done so far. We've had a good start, we've dropped some silly points but we're right in the mix."

Defenders Yoann Barbet and Toni Leistner will be hoping they can recover from their respective injuries in time for the game.

Liam Kelly also missed out against Middlesbrough with a grade one muscle injury, which normally take around two or three weeks to recover from.

The Cottagers were dealt a huge blow in their last contest when the league's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, meaning he will serve his one-game suspension against Rangers.