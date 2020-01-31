Search

Warburton targeting one more signing but defends club's decision not to sign Wells

PUBLISHED: 15:50 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 31 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses transfer deadline day and the club's decision not sign Nahki Wells.

Mark Warburton says QPR are still in the market for one more signing and insists the club missing out on Nahki Wells does not show "a lack of ambition".

Bristol City have completed the signing of Wells for a fee reported to be around £4 million, having had his loan spell at the R's cut short by former club Burnley after scoring 15 goals for Warburton's side this season.

Josh Scowen has also left Rangers to join Sunderland, while Toni Leistner will spend the rest of the season on loan at Bundesliga side FC Koln.

And Warburton believes the decisions taken have been in the best interests of the club.

When asked by qpr.co.uk about not signing Wells, Warburton said: "There was no shortage of desire. We know what a good player Nahki is, he's a pleasure to work with and we had a very good relationship with Nahki.

"Disappointed to lose him? Absolutely. We had no desire to see Nahki go away but it's football.

"We wanted to buy Nahki but we can't afford the fees that's being paid for Nahki Wells.

"I've read some shocking comments about lack of ambition or mid-table obscurity, do the maths.

"Lee (Hoos) has been very clear about FFP and we've abided by it to put the club on firm foundations and in good order.

"That's what we've done. We can't go and spend three, four or five million on a player.

"It's very, very simple. There's no lack of desire, we would love to see Nahki here full time and permanently but unfortunately it's a commodity we can't afford at the moment."

QPR have signed just one player so far in January, bringing in Jack Clarke on loan until the end of the season from Spurs.

But while Warburton would like to add another player, he insists the squad is in a good state, adding: "We've got players who can play in a number of positions so we've got cover around the park.

"We've got young players coming through who want to be given opportunity. We've got to keep developing our own players, the dynamic in the squad is good.

"Yes the squad is tight. Would we like one more? Possibly yes but again it's doing what's right with the club for the future.

"It's not negative on QPR's side putting our house in order and we do what's right for the club."

