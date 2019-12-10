Search

Warburton set to rotate for trips to Birmingham and Barnsley

PUBLISHED: 18:15 10 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his thoughts ahead of the game with Birmingham City.

Mark Warburton says he will use his squad for the trips to Birmingham and Barnsley this week.

The R's go into the game against Birmingham tomorrow having ended their seven-game winless run by beating Preston 2-0 on Saturday.

It was the first clean sheet Rangers have kept under Mark Warburton, who admits he will need to make use of his squad for the consecutive away trips.

"We'll try and use the squad, the games do come thick and fast now," he told qpr.co.uk.

"Wednesday night will be a tough encounter. They have physicality, they have quality all over the park and good performances of late.

"For us, we go there knowing our away form is very, very good.

"It was interesting they brought Lukas Jutkiewicz off at the weekend early.

"We have to try and use the squad, keep them fit, make sure the players on the periphery are fit and in good shape."

Liam Kelly and Yoann Barbet have both been absent in recent weeks as they recover from muscle injuries.

Angel Rangel also missed out against Preston but will be assessed before the game against Birmingham.

Warburton added: "We're in good shape. The squad's there and we've got cover in all the positions and we'll use the squad undoubtedly over the coming days."

