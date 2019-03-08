Search

Warburton set to come up against former club Brentford in west London derby

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 October 2019

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Mark Warburton will put friendships aside when his QPR team host west London rivals Brentford at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Monday night.

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS PhotoYoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

The R's boss spent almost five years at Brentford including a two-season spell as the club's manager where he led them to promotion from League One and to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship.

But having experienced the rivalry from the other side, Warburton says he knows how much it means to supporters.

"Obviously I was there for nearly five years, but I'm well aware of the relationship between QPR and Brentford," he said.

"My loyalties are here now, I'll always have a soft affection for Brentford. It was a long time to be there, we had some good success.

"I've got huge respect for the owner Matthew and the guys at the club and that will never change, but I'm the QPR manager and all I want for us is three points on Monday.

"Everything we do between now and then will be geared towards a good performance and hopefully the right result. It's another tough game."

QPR go into the derby clash having been held to a 2-2 draw at home by Reading on Tuesday, despite taking the lead twice.

Brentford, meanwhile, have won their last two games, picking up an impressive 3-0 away win at Swansea City on Tuesday.

Rangers are five points ahead of the Bees in the league table and are now unbeaten in their last three games, while also winning six of the last nine in the Championship.

But Warburton was dealt a blow on Tuesday against Reading when striker Jordan Hugill, who scored in the draw, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season late in the game meaning he will miss out against Brentford through suspension.

His absence could pave the way for Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was dropped on Tuesday, to return to the side, with Nahki Wells likely to lead the line.

Tuesday's 2-2 draw means QPR are still searching for their first clean sheet of the season, having conceded twice in each of their last three games.

Monday's clash could also see R's defender Yoann Barbet come up against his former club having left Brentford in the summer.

