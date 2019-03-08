Warburton says it is 'only a matter of time' before VAR is introduced in Championship

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his thoughts on VAR.

Mark Warburton believes it is "only a matter of time" before VAR is introduced in the second tier of English football.

The QPR boss was speaking after his side were on the wrong end of a controversial penalty call in the 3-1 loss to west London rivals Brentford.

Josh Scowen appeared to pull out of a challenge on Bryan Mbuemo but the referee pointed to the spot, allowing Said Benrahma to convert and put the Bees 2-1 up.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "VAR is in the Premier League and I think it's only a matter of time until it's in the Championship.

"At the moment there's obvious problems with VAR in terms of there's some questionable decisions being made but you're going to have teething problems and they will be eradicated over time.

"It will naturally be in the Championship at a certain date.

"We'll have calls that go our way, all managers will have good and bad days, but the fact is that was a big call."