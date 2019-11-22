'It's got to be a team collective' - Warburton says it is 'dangerous' to blame individuals after defeat to Fulham

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on his side's 2-1 Championship defeat to local rivals Fulham

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Warburton says it is "dangerous" to blame individuals for QPR's derby defeat to Fulham after an error from Joe Lumley led to the home side's winner.

Jordan Hugill gave the R's an early lead but Fulham fought back as Aboubakar Kamara bagged a double to hand his side victory.

Lumley was guilty of giving the ball away to Stefan Johansen to play in Kamara for the winner but Warburton believes the team as a whole must be blamed for the goals conceded.

"You guys will naturally hone in on we didn't mark the guy in our six-yard box for the first goal and we gave away a really soft pass and they scored," he said.

"They are the two obvious comments but we didn't close down the cross for the first goal, we didn't close down the pass that lets the wide player get the cross in.

"If we do our jobs as a team, what you see as a mistake doesn't happen.

"It's easy and obvious to say unmarked in the six-yard box. Stop the cross. Get out, stop the cross and do your job.

"That's how we do it as a team. Yes it's easy to highlight that Joe Lumley gave the ball away, 2-1 and it changed the whole dynamic of the game.

"Joe pulled off a couple of great saves, had good distribution, he's been outstanding for us.

"It's about us as a team. I think it's really dangerous to point the finger at one particular individual when it's got to be a team collective."

Warburton's side created numerous chances in the first half but were unable to make the most of them as they made it five games without a win.

Warburton insists his side deserved to take something from the game and believes they must be more clinical.

He added: "We have to put the ball in the back of the net and I think in that first period, if we were two or three ahead there I think you'd agree it would have been a just and fair scoreline.

"We came to Craven Cottage tonight against a very high quality team and matched possession, had more chances, more crosses, more shots.

"We know the quality within the Fulham squad. We know how they dominate teams with possession.

"We had to be brave, I thought you saw us being brave with three-on-three at the back with a front line of that quality.

"They've shown you what they can do, it's just frustrating not to get the rewards."