Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on Grant Hall's absence from his squad.

Mark Warburton says Grant Hall will have to be patient as the defender targets a return to first team action.

The centre-back captained the side and played in every league game up until an injury in training before the Millwall game sidelined him from action.

But despite regaining his fitness, Hall was not included in the squad in the win over Hull or for the draw against Reading on Tuesday, with Yoann Barbet and Toni Leistner instead starting in central defence.

Though Warburton insists it is about being fair to all of his players and said: "I like to think that I'm fair and consistent with all the players.

"Grant's been a model professional, he played every minute for me up until his injury.

"Toni had to be patient early on and Grant's being patient now.

"Lee Wallace is being patient because Ryan Manning is playing well, Dom Ball's being patient so it's about the whole squad.

"You've got to be fair and consistent and I hope very much we can be that way."