Warburton responds to reports of interest in on-loan striker Wells

PUBLISHED: 23:41 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:41 24 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells celebrates scoring against Leeds. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton responds to reports of interest from Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in on-loan Burnley striker Nahki Wells.

QPR boss Mark Warburton says on-loan striker Nahki Wells is happy at the club amid reports of interest from Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

Wells, who is currently in his second season-long loan spell at the R's from parent club Burnley, came off the bench to net a late consolation goal in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits there has been "a lot of interest" for a permanent deal for Wells, with the Clarets able to recall him from his loan deal and sell to him to another club this month if they wish.

But Warburton says all parties are currently happy with the agreement.

"I know Sean exceptionally well and we've kept in touch and vice versa.

"They're happy with their loan players' progress, we're happy with the loan players' progress and Nahki is very happy at QPR so that's all I know at the moment."

When asked about Wells being linked to other clubs and whether QPR could try and sign him permanently this month, he added: "It's just speculation, there's lots of speculation.

"We're linked with all these players and some of them I've never heard of.

"So that's the nature of the window, enjoy it while it lasts."

Dyche says a decision on Wells' future will be made "next week".

