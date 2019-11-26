Search

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2019

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton provides an update on the fitness of Liam Kelly and Yoann Barbet ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Mark Warburton has said that Liam Kelly and Yoann Barbet are "getting closer" to a return to the squad.

Kelly has missed the last two games with a muscle injury, while Barbet has missed the last four games after also picking up a muscular injury before the game against Brentford.

But Warburton has revealed that they are not far from making a return to competitive action.

He said: "Yoann is out on the grass running and running hard which is good to see.

"Liam Kelly is back out on the grass. We've got to be very careful with both.

"Yoann is further ahead but Liam is coming back and he'll be re-scanned very quickly so hopefully he's not too far away from being available.

"They're getting closer. With this type of demanding programem you're going to get the injuries.

"We lost Geoff Cameron to suspension. We lost Yoann, we had Toni (Leistner) out, we had Grant Hall out for five weeks.

"All credit to the players. We're a tight, young and lean squad and they've adapted really well."

Rangers take on Nottingham Forest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tomorrow.

