Warburton provides update on chances of QPR signing a central defender

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on the chance of his side signing a central defender in the January transfer window.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Warburton says he will only sign a central defender in January if they add something that his squad does not currently have, though admits it will be difficult to do.

Grant Hall, Toni Leistner and Yoann Barbet have all suffered injury problems over the course of the campaign, with Geoff Cameron, Lee Wallace and youngster Conor Masterson also being used in the position.

The R's have struggled defensively this season and have conceded the second most amount of goals in the Championship behind only bottom club Luton.

But Warburton admits that the club are not in a position to invest heavily and stressed the importance of being financially responsible.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "Centre-half or defensively if you are going to bring a player in, he has to be better than what you already have.

"If you've got a car and you want a new one then you are only going to get one that is better than what you've got already.

"We've been very fortunate with injuries for our attacking players, touch wood.

"But we've been less fortunate with the injuries to Lee Wallace with his calf earlier in the season, we've lost Grant (Hall), we've lost Toni (Leistner) and Yoann Barbet for an extended period of time and I'm looking forward to welcoming him back.

"You've seen the quality of our defenders, therefore if we are going to add to the defensive ranks it has to be a player that adds the quality or an attribute that we don't currently possess.

"It's expensive, it's as simple as that. If you can go and spend three, four or five million then you might find the right player.

"If the right player was available at the right cost to QPR then we would move absolutely but right now that's not the situation.

"We've made it very clear where we are financially. It's about all the work that's being done by the club in terms of firm foundations and getting it right moving forward.

"We have to make sure we maintain that."