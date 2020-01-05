'Like watching Halley's Comet' - Warburton praises quality of goals in 5-1 FA Cup thrashing of Swansea

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his thoughts after the 5-1 FA Cup third round win over Swansea City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR boss Mark Warburton praised the quality of the goals scored in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea as his side advanced into the fourth round.

Jordan Hugill opened the scoring when he chested and volleyed in and added another following a strike from Bright Osayi-Samuel to put the R's 3-0 up at half-time.

Two magnificent strikes from Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen then sealed the victory for Warburton's side in the second half.

And when asked which goal was his favourite, Warburton said: "Lee Wallace with the right foot. That's like watching Lord Lucan riding Shergar that one.

"Seeing Lee Wallace hit a right-foot shot is like Halley's Comet. Make the most of that one, that might never happen again.

"There was volleys, Jordan's going flying in and Josh Scowen flying in.

"I thought we played well against a very good footballing team.

"We knew we had to be good without the ball because they can hurt you, they have very good technical players.

"I thought we were good from the first whistle, getting out to the ball and denying them time and space and we were good with the ball as well.

"Goals change games and were clinical against Cardiff and I thought we were clinical again today.

"If you get the goals it changes the opposition because they have to come out a little bit and as teams come out, more space opens up and then you can hopefully hurt them more."

Warburton opted to make six changes for the victory which included a first appearance for young defender Conor Masterson, while youngsters Olamide Shodipo, Deshane Dalling and Joe Gubbins also came off the bench.

The R's boss praised his side for their consistency following a huge 6-1 league win against Cardiff on New Year's Day.

He added: "We made six (changes) and we had three academy boys on the bench as well so I think in that respect we've used our squad.

"Conor Masterson came in today and did very, very well.

"Their level of consistency has to be at the right standard and the right level and today they showed their quality again.

"I thought they all did very, very well but most importantly they responded to the Cardiff performance with a really solid display."