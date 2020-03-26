Warburton praises players for ‘stepping up’ prior to coronavirus break

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses his side’s form before the break in the Championship season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

QPR boss Mark Warburton praised his players for “stepping up” following the departure of Nahki Wells in the January transfer window.

The R’s were on a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship prior to the postponement of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and sit 13th, six points off the final play-off spot.

And Warburton was delighted with the response of his players following a “tough” January.

“So much credit went to the players,” he told qpr.co.uk.

“The players dealt with the loss of Nahki. Jordan (Hugill) and Nahki had shared the load so to speak and then Jordan then assumed responsibility.

“You saw goals from the likes of Brighty (Osayi-Samuel) stepping up and Ebz (Eze), Ilias (Chair), all over the park, Luke Amos. People stepped up all over the park with some great performances.

“Dom Ball getting player of the month. It gave me so much pleasure to see his effort and work rewarded so all around the players deserve enormous credit and they were on a really good run.

“They went to places like Swansea and Nottingham Forest away and were unlucky not to come away with more points.

“We are in a good position and were very much looking forward to the games against Barnsley, Charlton and Fulham.

“But there’s far more important things in society right now.

“What we have to do in the micro-aspect of football is get this period right as best we can and when that whistle goes for the first game back at the stadium hopefully it’s a moment of joy for many people.”

In a statement last week, the Football Association said it was committed “to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.”