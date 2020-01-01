Warburton praises 'outstanding' Osayi-Samuel after win over Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his thoughts on the 6-1 Championship win against Cardiff City.

Mark Warburton praised Bright Osayi-Samuel for his "outstanding" performance in QPR's 6-1 win over Cardiff City.

The young winger bagged a brace before being substituted in the 75th minute while Nahki Wells bagged a hat-trick and Ebere Eze also scored in the huge home victory.

Asked whether Osayi-Samuel had played a better game under his management, Warburton said: "Probably not, no.

"I thought he was very, very good. If you remember Bristol City away earlier in the season he gave the full-back a torrid time.

"He's been very good in spells in games but today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute.

"I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that's the key for him learning the game.

"He's working so hard. He's got that sheer pace which terrifies defenders and when he uses it wisely like he did today he looks a real handful.

"I'm delighted for him and it's good for the crowd to see a player who gets them off their seats which is what you want.

"Bright came off because we've got to look after the young players. I've never been booed at 6-0 before I've got to say.

"These demands, you can't be playing 21st, 26th, 29th, 1st, 4th or 5th whatever it might be without injury and fatigue.

"If you lose those boys for four to six week injuries, you can't afford to do that.

"Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause."

Wells headed his side in front before Osayi-Samuel netted twice to put Rangers 3-0 up at half-time.

And after the restart, Wells headed in his second of the game before Eze tapped in to make ir five, with Wells then completing his hat-trick after a misplaced Cardiff pass.

Warburton added: "The one difference is, we put the ball in the back of the net.

"The stats were the same as the other games we've played but today we were far more clinical.

"Nahki's finish was no easy finish and he's been struggling of late.

"The team stood up, defended the goal and it's just frustrating that we conceded today."