Warburton praises Hugill for 'tireless' performance in victory over Stoke

Fulham's Tim Ream (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill battle for the ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton assesses his side's 4-2 over Stoke City in the Championship.

QPR boss Mark Warburton praised Jordan Hugill for his "tireless" performance in the 4-2 win over Stoke City.

Hugill has found goals difficult to come by in the Championship over the past couple of months having scored just one goal in the previous 15 league games leading up to the game against Stoke.

But after missing a good opportunity early on, the West Ham loanee scored QPR's first goal as they fought back from 2-0 down to end their five-game winless run.

Warburton was delighted with the efforts of his striker and said: "He deserved the ovation today, he worked his socks off. He bullied the centre-half all afternoon.

"He battled really hard, he got his goal, he was tireless all afternoon and he thoroughly deserved the ovation.

"Strikers go through barren spells. It's important that confidence stays high and the belief in their technique and their ability.

"You saw today what it means to Jordan."

Hugill and Marc Pugh both missed golden opportunities to give their side the lead in the first half before Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell made Rangers pay in quick fashion.

But the R's were level before the break as Hugill and Ebere Eze scored, with second-half strikes from Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair securing a hard-fought victory.

Warburton was pleased to see his team return to goalscoring ways having failed to find the net in the last three games but believes it could have been even more.

"We missed eight really nice goals as well I think," he added.

"I thought Stoke started better in the first ten minutes then we got into the game and I thought we looked very incisive and we missed two massive chances.

"We cut them open then you're looking and thinking here we go again and we concede two very poor goals and we give ourselves a mountain to climb.

"But the immediate response from Jordan. We get the equaliser and in truth should have been 3-2 up at half-time.

"We know that Stoke possess a lot of players with good international experience, Premier League experience and they're a good team if you let them play.

"I thought second half we were very good in ever-worsening conditions.

"We looked incisive and we were creating chance after chance and missed a couple which I'm not sure how we missed them.

"But I'm delighted for the players and I'm delighted for the supporters."