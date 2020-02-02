Search

Advanced search

'There's still lots to play for' - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 February 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on his side's upcoming game with Huddersfield Town.

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

R's boss Mark Warburton believes there is still lots to play for this season as his side prepare to travel to Huddersfield Town.

Rangers go into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City and sit 16th, nine points above the relegation zone but 12 points off the play-off places.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are four places below QPR and are just three points above the bottom three having lost 3-2 to promotion hopefuls Fulham in their last game.

Warburton's side have now lost the last three in all competitions and the manager expects it to be another difficult test for his team.

"There's still lots to play for and we need the backing of the fans and I hope very much they enjoy following their team," he said.

"I think it's about us focusing on QPR and being as best as we can be for the remaining games.

"It's another tough game, there's not an easy one.

"I saw Leeds lost to Wigan and no one is really surprised. Not being disrespectful to Leeds but bottom beats top and that's how it goes.

"If Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool get beat it's all over the front pages.

"In this division it's the nature of it. Luton, Wigan or Barnsley can beat someone. We beat Leeds 1-0."

Geoff Cameron will remain suspended for the Championship clash having also missed the defeat to Bristol City after picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

But the R's have been handed a big injury boost as centre-back Yoann Barbet returned to the substitutes bench against the Robins having missed three months of the season with injury.

Warburton's squad is considerably smaller than at the start of January with several departures from the squad but he has backed his young players to continue to have a positive impact.

He added: "What we're doing is we're working with our young players and there's some really talented young boys on the pitch.

"We've kept our young talents as well and our senior players are working really hard on and off the pitch in a mentoring capacity.

"I hope the genuine fans can see a lot of work being done by the players.

"There's a lot of young talent working really hard with the senior boys and I hope very much the crowd can see that."

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

Cricklewood primary school celebrates opening of new library

Remas Al Shammari in the new library at Mora Primary School and Nursery. Picture: Mora

Taunton defeat was ‘bitter pill to swallow’ says Harrow boss Baker

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Actor and comic Miriam Margolyes OBE supports ‘perfect charity’ Mayhew’s new campaign while out in Notting Hill

Miriam Margolyes OBE with Mayhew staff members Katie, Marina and therapy dog Luna. Picture: Alissa Johnson

Neasden motorcyclist who sped at 100mph in a 3Omph zone during a 45-minute police chase guilty of multiple driving offences

Corey Briscoe-McLeary. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24