‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on his side's upcoming game with Huddersfield Town.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on his side's upcoming game with Huddersfield Town.

R's boss Mark Warburton believes there is still lots to play for this season as his side prepare to travel to Huddersfield Town.

Rangers go into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City and sit 16th, nine points above the relegation zone but 12 points off the play-off places.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are four places below QPR and are just three points above the bottom three having lost 3-2 to promotion hopefuls Fulham in their last game.

Warburton's side have now lost the last three in all competitions and the manager expects it to be another difficult test for his team.

"There's still lots to play for and we need the backing of the fans and I hope very much they enjoy following their team," he said.

"I think it's about us focusing on QPR and being as best as we can be for the remaining games.

"It's another tough game, there's not an easy one.

"I saw Leeds lost to Wigan and no one is really surprised. Not being disrespectful to Leeds but bottom beats top and that's how it goes.

"If Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool get beat it's all over the front pages.

"In this division it's the nature of it. Luton, Wigan or Barnsley can beat someone. We beat Leeds 1-0."

Geoff Cameron will remain suspended for the Championship clash having also missed the defeat to Bristol City after picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

But the R's have been handed a big injury boost as centre-back Yoann Barbet returned to the substitutes bench against the Robins having missed three months of the season with injury.

Warburton's squad is considerably smaller than at the start of January with several departures from the squad but he has backed his young players to continue to have a positive impact.

He added: "What we're doing is we're working with our young players and there's some really talented young boys on the pitch.

"We've kept our young talents as well and our senior players are working really hard on and off the pitch in a mentoring capacity.

"I hope the genuine fans can see a lot of work being done by the players.

"There's a lot of young talent working really hard with the senior boys and I hope very much the crowd can see that."