'I'll happily change it' - Warburton open to formation changes throughout season

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR manager Mark Warburton on changing formations.

Mark Warburton admits he is happy to change formation throughout the season depending on who their opponent is.

The last two games have seen the manager start with a three at the back formation with two attacking midfielders and two strikers.

And the change from four at the back has paid off for his side - beating Sheffield Wednesday followed by a win against Luton Town on Saturday.

But Warburton is open to altering the way his side sets up and said: "I'll happily change it. I think we've got to look at our opponent.

"We felt that Collins would come off and drop onto Dom Ball and we felt that Lua Lua and Cornick would play quite narrow so our two centre halves Grant and Yoann could deal with that.

"Our wing-backs could push onto their full-backs which they did.

"First half they couldn't get out so I thought the boys did a really good job.

"It's a long season and we've got to use everyone in our squad."