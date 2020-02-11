Search

Warburton offers thoughts ahead of clash with Swansea City

PUBLISHED: 10:30 11 February 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton previews the Championship game with Swansea City.

Mark Warburton has urged his QPR side to start "taking their rewards" when they face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium tonight.

The R's go into the game having lost their last four in all competitions, with their most recent defeat coming in the 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

And the Rangers boss insists that his side must start making their pressure count, telling qpr.co.uk: "We can't keep going into games and playing as we did do (at Huddersfield) - dominating the first half and the first hour up until the goal.

"We have to put the ball in the back of the net. We know we're moving the ball well, getting into good areas but not showing enough quality in the final attempt on goal.

"We keep working and recognise it. The players recognise it, there's no doubt about their desire or their work ethic.

"That's the frustration. We're going to tough places like Huddersfield, dominating long period of play but at the moment we're not getting our rewards.

"They're a good footballing team. Within their ranks they have players with Premier League experience whether it's Ayew, Routledge, Naughton, Rodon, they have Grimes in midfield, they have Byers and Celina. They have very good players.

"They've had a good home run up until the weekend against Derby.

"But we've shown already how we can play and how good we can be against teams.

"They know we're dangerous and they know the threat we possess. We have to go there as with Huddersfield and try and dominate the football, try and get on the ball and impose ourselves on the game and try and play it our way at our tempo and get the rewards of course."

