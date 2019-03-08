Search

'They're very, very close' - Warburton issues injury update

PUBLISHED: 13:36 23 September 2019

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Angel Rangel close to making returns for QPR.

Mark Warburton has revealed that Bright Osayi-Samuel and Angel Rangel are close to returning to first team action.

Both started the season in the side but have not featured in the squad in the last two games due to injury.

Osayi-Samuel has been included in the U23 team to face Crystal Palace this afternoon (Monday), along with Lee Wallace, Liam Kelly, Matt Smith and Conor Masterson.

Speaking after his side's win against Millwall, Warburton said: "They're very, very close. A few of the boys will play on Monday in a game.

"Luke Amos is fit and well and training, he had a bit of tightening, Jan Mlakar's coming back.

"We've got some good players. We're a small, young and tight squad."

Lee Wallace is yet to feature for QPR this season but is another player who is close to regaining full fitness.

Captain Grant Hall also missed out against Millwall after picking up a knock on Friday.

Warburton added: "He took a knock but again credit to the players.

"There's Grant who has been captain of the team, he's played every game in pre-season and every game up until now and we lose him on Friday to a knock and Geoff Cameron steps in and we get on with it and come here."

