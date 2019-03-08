QPR manager Mark Warburton hoping to bring in 'two or three' more signings in coming days

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton has spoken about the club's transfer activity.

QPR manager Mark Warburton says the club are hoping to bring in "two or three" more signings in the coming days and are continuing their search for strikers.

The Rs sold forward Matt Smith to Millwall earlier this month, while last season's loan strikers Nahki Wells and Tomer Hemed have returned to their parent clubs, leaving Warburton with few options up top.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game against Boreham Wood on Tuesday, Warburton said: "Right now we're looking avidly at certain positions, we will have, I think, another two or three in the coming days coming in and strikers on top.

"It's not about going out and getting any striker, we're trying to get the right strikers which will have the quality for the squad and score the goals that we obviously need in the division.

"There is a lot of work being done behind the scenes, rest assured QPR fans we are well aware of what we need right now.

"Please don't think for one second that we're not actively out there."

One of the players that has been linked with Rangers is Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge.

