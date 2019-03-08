Warburton hails 'important' victory over Blackburn after 'tough' week

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton speaks after the 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

QPR boss Mark Warburton labelled his side's 4-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers as an "important" one after a "tough" week for his squad.

Rangers went into the game off the back of two straight losses to West Brom and Cardiff but goals from Nahki Wells, Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jordan Hugill ensured they bounced back heading into the international break.

Warburton praised his squad for their efforts despite being disappointed that Rangers let Rovers back into the game.

"It was a tough week," he said.

"You lose today your three down, you're three and 0 going into the international break and playing Hull City away.

"It's a tough, demanding league so today was a really important victory for us.

"I thought we respected Blackburn, they're a very good team with Downing, Graham, Armstrong's pace on the flanks, the width - they're a good team.

"We contained them, we grew into the game and we deserved the victory.

"We got back in the early hours of Thursday morning so for the boys to give that effort and work rate is all credit to them.

"We were a little bit sloppy at the end and that group of players will want to work harder and keep on getting better and better.

"I was more frustrated with the second goal they scored, we were just sloppy and complacent and we can't do that and the players will demand higher than that."

The R's found themselves with a comfortable 2-0 advantage but Bradley Dack's penalty after Yoann Barbet had fouled him let the away side back into the game.

It means Warburton's side have still failed to keep a clean sheet this season but the manager admits he is not worried as long as his team keeps scoring and defended centre-back Barbet.

"If we win 4-2 every game from now until May 2 I will buy you as many beers as you possibly want," he joked with a reporter.

"You want to keep a clean sheet, of course you do.

"It's easy for people behind keyboards to jump on and go 'oh Yoann Barbet', well he's the last line of defence.

"If he doesn't make that tackle they ask 'why hasn't he tried to tackle him?'

"We missed the tackle ahead, we missed the second tackle ahead, didn't maintain our shape and it was unfortunate with the last ditch tackle.

"Yoann Barbet has been outstanding and will continue to get better and better."