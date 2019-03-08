Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton on why defender Conor Masterson has not featured for the club.

Mark Warburton says he is frustrated by the suggestion that young defender Conor Masterson should be "thrown in" to the side.

The 21-year-old joined the club on a two-year deal in the summer after leaving Liverpool but has not yet made his competitive debut for the R's.

Injuries to central defenders Yoann Barbet and Toni Leistner saw Warburton instead opt to play Lee Wallace and Geoff Cameron alongside Grant Hall against Middlesbrough.

And Warburton says the Republic of Ireland U21 international still has to develop more before he can feature in the first team.

He said: "This is one of the things I get frustrated about, we've signed a young player to come in here and to build part of our squad for the future.

"It doesn't mean you sign a player to go straight into the first team.

"When I hear things like 'throw him in', come on. I'm being very polite in what I say there.

"He's a young player, he's got lots of development (to do), he's a very talented lad but he needs to develop his game.

"The Championship is ruthless. Look at Britt Assombalonga, he's a powerful, top-class centre-forward so what we have to do is manage all of the players.

"Conor's a player I hope will have a really bright future at QPR, we've got to manage him correctly."