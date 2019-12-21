Search

Advanced search

Warburton full of praise for Osayi-Samuel but backs decision not to start him

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (right). Picture: John Walton/PA

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (right). Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses the form of Bright Osayi-Samuel after the draw with Charlton Athletic.

Mark Warburton praised the impact of Bright Osayi-Samuel in the 2-2 draw with Charlton but backed his decision not to start him.

The winger came off the bench and set up Marc Pugh for Rangers' second goal before Naby Sarr's late equaliser ensured the points were split.

Osayi-Samuel has impressed in recent games, scoring a fine individual goal against Birmingham City, and Warburton was again impressed with the youngster.

"People will naturally say 'why didn't you start Bright?'," Warburton said.

"Because when a power athlete comes on like that in the 60 or 65th minute, defences are tired and jaded and that's why you do it.

"So the easy answer is 'oh start the game' but very often they come up against defences that are resilient and solid and they don't really use their attributes.

"Bright came on and had a fantastic impact.

"He got on the ball early, he ran, he was clever, he created the goal and in truth we could have had one or two more from his good work as well."

Most Read

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden pizzeria, Barril, has alcohol licence revoked for acting ‘like a nightclub’

Barril pizzeria in Harlesden has lost its alcohol licence. Picture: Google

Wembley teen Ayoub Majdouline gets life for gang murder of Jaden Moodie, 14, during ‘killing mission’

Ayoub Majdouline (right) was found guilty of killing Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

Thrills and spills as Cineworld’s new 4DX sensory cinema experience launches in Wembley Park

Wembley FC have the ride of their life at Wembley Cineworld. Picture: Jamie Gray

Most Read

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden pizzeria, Barril, has alcohol licence revoked for acting ‘like a nightclub’

Barril pizzeria in Harlesden has lost its alcohol licence. Picture: Google

Wembley teen Ayoub Majdouline gets life for gang murder of Jaden Moodie, 14, during ‘killing mission’

Ayoub Majdouline (right) was found guilty of killing Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

Thrills and spills as Cineworld’s new 4DX sensory cinema experience launches in Wembley Park

Wembley FC have the ride of their life at Wembley Cineworld. Picture: Jamie Gray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton full of praise for Osayi-Samuel but backs decision not to start him

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (right). Picture: John Walton/PA

Southern League: Harrow 0 Weston 4

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker walks off (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

QPR 2 Charlton 2: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

‘We should have been three up’ - Warburton blames lack of clinical finishing for Charlton draw

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

QPR 2 Charlton 2 - Late Sarr equaliser denies Rangers victory

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists