Warburton full of praise for Osayi-Samuel but backs decision not to start him

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (right). Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses the form of Bright Osayi-Samuel after the draw with Charlton Athletic.

Mark Warburton praised the impact of Bright Osayi-Samuel in the 2-2 draw with Charlton but backed his decision not to start him.

The winger came off the bench and set up Marc Pugh for Rangers' second goal before Naby Sarr's late equaliser ensured the points were split.

Osayi-Samuel has impressed in recent games, scoring a fine individual goal against Birmingham City, and Warburton was again impressed with the youngster.

"People will naturally say 'why didn't you start Bright?'," Warburton said.

"Because when a power athlete comes on like that in the 60 or 65th minute, defences are tired and jaded and that's why you do it.

"So the easy answer is 'oh start the game' but very often they come up against defences that are resilient and solid and they don't really use their attributes.

"Bright came on and had a fantastic impact.

"He got on the ball early, he ran, he was clever, he created the goal and in truth we could have had one or two more from his good work as well."