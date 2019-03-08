Mark Warburton faces difficult decision at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton discusses the form of Ryan Manning as Lee Wallace nears his return to action.

Mark Warburton has been impressed with the form of Ryan Manning at left-back and admits he has staked his claim to continue in the position when Lee Wallace returns from injury.

Manning equalised from the spot for his side against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and has started at left-back in every game so far this season, putting in some impressive performances.

Wallace is currently building up his fitness after missing pre-season but Warburton says he has been delighted with how Manning has performed since being given the chance.

"Ryan Manning has grabbed the shirt, I've said that from the very first minute of pre-season" he said.

"Ryan Manning has stepped up, taken the shirt and has really staked a claim and has done outstandingly well.

"I like the fact he plays with a smile on his face. He's enjoying what he's doing, he's working hard in training.

"He's a young player with a strong technical base, good physicality in terms of athleticism and he enjoys his football.

"I'm delighted to see him do well, delighted for his contribution to the team and Lee knows that he doesn't get that shirt back easily.

"Lee's a very, very talented player. When you've played at the level that he's played at and played in the games that he's played in, he'll bring a real quality to the squad undoubtedly."