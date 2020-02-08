Warburton demands improvement in front of goal after fourth straight defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on his side's 2-0 Championship defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Mark Warburton was again left demanding that his QPR side be more clinical as they made it four straight defeats in all competitions with a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town.

Both the Terriers' goals came within the space of four second-half minutes, with Elias Kachunga scoring the opener and then winning the penalty for the second, which Steve Mounie put away.

Warburton said: "You've got to take your chances and I sound like a broken record at the moment.

"We looked a very good team in the first half. We were dominant and moved the ball well, but we didn't put it away.

"We were just a little bit toothless. It's the same message I'm repeating in the last few weeks.

"Good teams score goals and ultimately we have to be clinical.

"For their first goal, we are attacking. We don't track a runner and we pay the price. And the second goal is a set-piece.

"You have to demand that you work hard as a team and set standards as a squad."

The first half was an affair dominated by the visitors as the lively Eberechi Eze caused plenty of problems for the hosts' defence.

First, he dinked a ball into the box which picked out Jordan Hugill, but the forward could only place his effort into the side-netting.

Eze was enjoying plenty of the ball and after some silky glimpses of skill, he then cut inside and unleashed a shot which Jonas Lossl, making his first appearance since rejoining Town on loan from Everton, did well to parry away.

After another fine flowing move, Luke Amos then saw a vicious shot tipped over by Lossl.

From the resulting corner, Rangers skipper Grant Hall planted a header against a post as the visitors upped the ante.

The visitors were without question the dominant team but their failure to convert chances came back to haunt them after the restart.

Just before the hour, Juninho Bacuna wriggled away from his marker and fed Harry Toffolo, whose cross hung in the air and allowed Kachunga to head home from just a couple of yards out.

It got even better for the hosts just four minutes later when they doubled their advantage via a Mounie penalty.

It came gift-wrapped from QPR after goalkeeper Liam Kelly cheaply gave the ball away to Emile Smith-Rowe, who ventured forward and fed Kachunga.

The forward was then clumsily tripped up by Lee Wallace in the box and Mounie did the necessary from the resulting spot-kick.

Huddersfield could and should have added further to their tally but Kachunga and sub Andy King wasted the chance to add gloss late on.