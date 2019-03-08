Search

Warburton defends Barbet after centre-back gives away another penalty

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 August 2019

QPR defender Yoann Barbet while playing for former club Brentford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

QPR defender Yoann Barbet while playing for former club Brentford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton speaks about the form of defender Yoann Barbet.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has backed Yoann Barbet after the defender gave away his second penalty of the season against Swansea.

The Frenchman slid in and fouled Jordon Garrick to allow Borja Baston to convert from the spot for his side's second goal in a 3-1 win.

It came just four minutes after the R's had equalised and at a time when they were pushing for a second goal.

The 26-year-old also gave away a penalty against Huddersfield in QPR's 1-1 draw but Warburton believes Barbet has the quality and resilience to bounce back.

Speaking after the game, he said: "I think you've seen how good he can be.

"You've seen his passing qualities, defensively he steps in and reads the game very, very well.

"Yoann and Grant have worked hard to for a good partnership but we haven't had a clean sheet yet.

"It's not down to Yoann and Grant. It's not down to just Jordan and Nahki to score goals or Jan to score goals, we do it together at both ends of the park so we have to recognise that."

