Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mark Warburton on his decision to start with three at the back against Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2019

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton discusses his decision to start with a three at the back formation against Bristol City.

QPR boss Mark Warburton was pleased with how his side played in a three at the back formation against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

Warburton opted to pick Yoann Barbet, Toni Leistner and Dominic Ball as the three central defenders, with Todd Kane and Ryan Manning pushing forward from the full-back positions.

The R's had set up in a 4-2-3-1 in their first two league games of the season but the manager admits he was impressed with the new formation.

When asked about him playing with a back five, he said: "I prefer three at the back, we try and be a bit more aggressive that that (five at the back).

"We were looking at our personnel and who we wanted to use, Josh Scowen had been used in an attacking ten position so he was in his more familiar deeper role.

"Dom Ball did great, he can play in defence or midfield and did really well for us.

"We were good. We gave the first goal away but there was a great reaction, great equalising goal, tremendous second goal and we looked good."

Most Read

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Mark Warburton’s verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

What Grant Hall makes of his defensive partnership with Yoann Barbet so far

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Most Read

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Mark Warburton’s verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

What Grant Hall makes of his defensive partnership with Yoann Barbet so far

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Mark Warburton on his decision to start with three at the back against Bristol City

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

QPR issue statement after Under-18s walk off pitch following alleged racist abuse

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos has demanded tough action on racism. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

QPR v Bristol City: Four things we learned from entertaining Carabao Cup win

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

QPR v Bristol City: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Toni Leistner. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

National League South: Wealdstone 1 Chippenham Town 0 - Stones make it three wins from four

Wealdstone players celebrate the win (pic Adam Williams)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists