Mark Warburton on his decision to start with three at the back against Bristol City

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton discusses his decision to start with a three at the back formation against Bristol City.

QPR boss Mark Warburton was pleased with how his side played in a three at the back formation against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

Warburton opted to pick Yoann Barbet, Toni Leistner and Dominic Ball as the three central defenders, with Todd Kane and Ryan Manning pushing forward from the full-back positions.

The R's had set up in a 4-2-3-1 in their first two league games of the season but the manager admits he was impressed with the new formation.

When asked about him playing with a back five, he said: "I prefer three at the back, we try and be a bit more aggressive that that (five at the back).

"We were looking at our personnel and who we wanted to use, Josh Scowen had been used in an attacking ten position so he was in his more familiar deeper role.

"Dom Ball did great, he can play in defence or midfield and did really well for us.

"We were good. We gave the first goal away but there was a great reaction, great equalising goal, tremendous second goal and we looked good."