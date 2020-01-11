Warburton blasts 'completely unacceptable' first half performance in Brentford defeat

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 3-1 Championship defeat to Brentford.

QPR boss Mark Warburton labelled his side's first half performance against Brentford as "completely unacceptable" as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Griffin Park.

Said Benrahma put the Bees in front when he struck home from Mathias Jensen's free-kick before Bryan Mbuemo's neat finish and Ollie Watkins's flick, also from a free-kick, put Thomas Frank's side 3-0 up at the break.

Nahki Wells got a goal back for Rangers after being picked out by Bright Osayi-Samuel but it was not enough to prevent his side suffering a second defeat of the season to their west London rivals.

Warburton criticised the way his side defended set-pieces and also blamed their inability to deal with the strong wind for the defeat.

"The first half was not QPR," he said.

"We practise set-pieces, we know all about Brentford. We're good at set-pieces ourselves and scored against them in the first game.

"We knew what they were going to do and we didn't do our jobs.

"They got first contact on the first goal and then the ball to the far post, we're aware of it, didn't track runners and you have to do it at this level.

"We lost first contacts, lost duels, didn't do our jobs at set-pieces and could have been four down.

"That's totally unacceptable and as a group we had some words and you saw a much, much better second half performance.

"You have to do your jobs. You can talk about tactics and formations and techniques. It's irrelevant, do your job.

"Show character, stand up, have a bit of bite about you and do your job.

"We started okay, the wind was very strong. I'm not sure if you felt it in the stands but it was very strong and changed the game for both teams.

"You saw the goal-kicks, you saw the flight of the ball, it was very hard to judge. Credit to both teams but it was difficult and we didn't deal with it well enough in the first half, but much better second half."

Warburton opted to change things at half-time, bringing on young defender Conor Masterson for just his second appearance for the club in place of Dom Ball, with Geoff Cameron moving into midfield.

And the R's was pleased with how his side responded but admits that they gave themselves too much to do.

He added: "We had a few heated words at half-time it's fair to say, my voice probably gives that one away.

"But there had to be, that's the first this season that's happened.

"We got the goal we wanted, we thought if we could get that goal it changes the dynamic of the game.

"And then there was a big chance we missed on 70 odd minutes which, if that goes in, ifs and buts and maybes, but if that goes in then the stadium gets nervous, they get nervous and we're on the front foot.

"A much better second half but we can't give ourselves a mountain to climb by playing that poorly in the first half."