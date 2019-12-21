Search

'We should have been three up' - Warburton blames lack of clinical finishing for Charlton draw

PUBLISHED: 18:43 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 21 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Mark Warburton believes his side needed to be more clinical in their 2-2 draw at home to Charlton Athletic.

Rangers were leading until the dying seconds, when Geoff Cameron's misplaced header allowed Naby Sarr to finish past Joe Lumley.

The R's had several chances in the game, particularly in the first half through Nahki Wells who missed two golden opportunities to add to Cameron's early goal.

And Warburton insists his side must do better when it comes to converting their chances.

He said: "We weren't clinical enough. Everyone will naturally focus on an equaliser with 11 seconds to go, the fact is the game should have been over.

"We got the goal and should have been three up.

"If we're more clinical, it relieves the pressure, removes the nerves of the crowd etc.

"The game should have been out of sight. We didn't finish them off today.

"Goals change games. If you're not clinical like that, you can pay the price and we've paid the price with 11 seconds to go as the fourth official kept reminding me.

"No player ever misses on purpose. It's about creating chances, if a team creates chances they'll be okay come the end of the season.

"We are creating chances but being more clinical, putting the ball away and getting rewards is what the game is about.

"It's as a team, not just Nahki, other players on the pitch. We attack as a team and defend as a team and we didn't take our rewards today."

Marc Pugh had given Rangers the lead in the second half after Lyle Taylor's equaliser, only for Cameron's error to gift the Addicks a point.

But despite admitting that his side should have done better defensively so late in the game, Warburton argued that the goal should not have stood.

"We are adamant that the guy was offside when the kick was taken," he added.

"The goalscorer was the wrong side of Toni but there's no point moaning about that now because it's not going to change anything.

"Do we get out to block the kick coming in? Could we have managed the extra time better?

"First contact, we've got to make it and be narrow and compact.

"We've conceded a goal with ten seconds to go but the game should have been gone by then."

