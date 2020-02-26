Warburton believes return of defender has helped create more 'balance' in his side

Derby County's Martyn Waghorn is tackled by Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses the return of Yoann Barbet from injury following a 2-1 win over Derby County.

Mark Warburto believes the return of Yoann Barbet to the starting 11 has helped to create more balance in the team.

Barbet joined QPR from rivals Brentford in the summer but has missed three months of this season with injury.

He returned to the side in the 0-0 draw with Swansea City earlier this month and has helped his team to go on a four-game unbeaten run.

Warburton praised Barbet for his impact in the 2-1 win over Derby on Tuesday and said "Yoann provides that natural left-footed balance.

"You saw it in the diagonals he hits to Bright (Osayi-Samuel), the tackles that he can me on his natural side.

"He hit a great ball with his right foot in the second half down the wing.

"He's got two good feet but his left foot is Premier League level and it really helps us with the balance of the defence and you've seen the results of that in the last few games."