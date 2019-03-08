'That's how you learn' - Warburton backs Wells after costly error

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses Nahki Wells' error and his team's performance in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Mark Warburton backed striker Nahki Wells after his woeful back-pass cost his side a win at home to Middlesbrough.

With Rangers 2-1 up, Wells tried to find goalkeeper Joe Lumley with a back-pass inside his own half but Britt Assombalonga was able to intercept and finish as the points were split in a 2-2 draw.

Warburton believes the bigger issue was the lack of clinical finishing from his side and says Wells will learn from the mistake.

He said: "It doesn't help us but he's also the man that has scored a lot of goals for us and has got us out some tricky situations.

"He's human. If we take responsibility at the other end and put the ball in the back of the net then it relieves that burden.

"That's not the main talking point today. Nahki is a top pro, he came in and put his hand up.

"But for me it's not about that. He's human and that's how you learn, you make your mistake and you move on.

"We should be far more clinical in front of their goal.

"We had lots of possession second half, we were in a good position at 2-1, what happened happened but we had chances to put the ball in the back of the net and we didn't do it."

The 2-2 draw means Rangers have conceded at least twice in the last eight games and are still yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

And Warburton admits the team as whole must do better to stop goals going in.

"We defend as a team," he added.

"It's easy to sit there and say it's the centre-half or the right-back but if you do your job pressing from the front or you do your job in midfield and you press on it doesn't happen.

"It's a collective. It's not about the defender, as a team we've got to be better.

"We've got to take it back and look a little bit more closely at some things but we defend as a team and we attack as a team.

"We looked in good shape but it's a frustrating two points dropped for us today."