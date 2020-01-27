Search

Warburton assesses Clarke's first start for QPR in FA Cup loss

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Jack Clarke (top). Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Jack Clarke (top). Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses Jack Clarke's first start for the club in the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

R's boss Mark Warburton says new signing Jack Clarke needs time to adapt after making his first start for the club in the FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Clarke has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season from Tottenham after making just three appearances on loan at Leeds in the first half of the season.

And Warburton has full faith that he will start to show his quality after a difficult debut which saw him switch off for a throw-in, leading to Wednesday's first goal.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "He's played a lot of games in terms of under-23s and England under-20 games and that's why Spurs brought him back.

"He's a £15 million player. He's a boy that's got to adapt to the level and there's no doubt he will do.

"You saw what he did for Leeds so he's a very talented player.

"He's bitterly disappointed at giving a goal away but again there's no doubt about his quality."

