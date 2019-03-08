QPR 3 Luton Town 2: Player ratings

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the win over Luton Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Lumley 5 - Gifted a goal to Luton with his misplaced pass to let them back into the game.

Todd Kane 7 - Solid performance from the right-back who started instead of Angel Rangel.

Grant Hall 6 - Didn't have a great deal to do.

Toni Leistner 7 - Wonderful ball over the top to play in Wells for his first goal and coped well when he needed to defend.

Yoann Barbet 7 - Arguably could have done better for Luton's second goal but made a great tackle late in the second half to prevent James Collins going through on goal.

Ryan Manning 6 - Let Cornick run off him for Luton's second goal but pushed on well from left-back.

Dominic Ball 7 - Quiet game but was solid enough in front of the back four.

Ebere Eze 9 - Unplayable in the first half. Always a threat going forward and got his side off to the perfect start with his early goal before assisting Wells for his QPR's third.

Ilias Chair 7 - Played well before being replaced by Marc Pugh in the second half.

Nahki Wells 9 - Two fantastic finishes in the first half when through on goal to put his side in a commanding position.

Jordan Hugill 6 - Troubled the Luton defenders with his strength but was guilty of missing some great chances.

Subs:

Jan Mlakar 6 - Didn't really get involved after coming off the bench.

Luke Amos 7 - Showed great energy when he came on to help his side to victory.

Marc Pugh 7 - A threat going forward after being introduced for Chair.