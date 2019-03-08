Search

QPR 3 Luton Town 2: Five things we learned

PUBLISHED: 09:30 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 16 September 2019

The first goal scored for Queens Park Rangers by Eberechi Eze. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

QPR reporter Dan Bennett takes a look at five talking points from Saturday's win over Luton Town.

Goals flowing more under Warburton

While QPR are still yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season, Saturday's win means they have now scored eight goals in their last three league games. The way Mark Warburton is getting his side to play and the number of creative players the R's possess means they are creating chances in every game and at the moment, they are taking enough of them.

Eze too difficult to handle

Ebere Eze's performance in the first half against Luton was simply phenomenal. Every time he got on the ball he looked a threat, constantly beating players and getting into dangerous areas. He opened the scoring with a great strike after just three minutes and hit the bar twice in the opening half an hour. His pass to Wells for QPR's third was exquisite and his attacking threat is so important for his team.

Back three allows creative players to thrive

After starting with a back four at the start of the season, Warburton has instead opted for a back three in recent games. The formation has seen Toni Leistner come back into the team and Dominic Ball sit in front of the defence. The change means Eze and Ilias Chair have been able to start in advanced midfield roles with Wells and Hugill up front, giving them plenty of firepower and creativity going forward, as was evident against Luton.

Wells looks lethal in front of goal

Another player who shone against Luton was Nahki Wells. Since returning to the club for his second loan spell, the striker has been in fine form and showed his class with his double in the first half. His first goal was particularly impressive, using his pace to get in on goal and slot past the keeper. After scoring nine goals last season, the Bermuda international already has four to his name this season and looks full of confidence in front of goal.

Mistakes still a problem

While there were plenty of positives from Rangers' third league win on the spin, one negative is the fact that mistakes are still a huge issue. The R's were in firm control of the game after going three up but Joe Lumley's terrible pass to Harry Cornick gave them a route back into the game. The win is the most important thing but it should have been much more comfortable for QPR, however their own mistakes meant it wasn't, with Luton's second also easily avoidable.

