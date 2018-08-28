QPR’s Luongo in Australia squad for Asian Cup

Massimo Luongo of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Competition begins in the UAE on January 5

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queens Park Rangers could be without Massimo Luongo for several matches in January after the midfielder was named in Australia’s squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

The 26-year-old has been named in Graham Arnold’s 23-man squad for the tournament as the Socceroos look to defend their title in the United Arab Emirates.

If Australia are to go all the way again, Luongo will be away from QPR duty until after the final on February 1.

The Rs midfielder will be hoping for another successful competition having been named Most Valuable Player at the last edition in 2015.

Luongo will link up with the Socceroos on December 25 for a training camp ahead of a friendly against Oman on December 30.

Australia have been drawn in Group B for the Asian Cup, alongside Syria, Palestine and Jordan.

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup gets underway on January 5, with the winners qualifying for the 2021 Confederations Cup.