QPR keeper Lumley praises return of Freeman

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2019

Joe Lumley of QPR during Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at Loftus Road Stadium on 9th February 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley praised the return of midfielder Luke Freeman to the line-up.

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

The 26-year-old missed the R’s 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on the weekend due to a hip injury but returned in style as he netted the winner over Leeds United as they nicked a 1-0 victory at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

But Lumley was keen to talk up the work Freeman puts in off the ball as well as his impact going forward.

“Luke is different class and has been all season, he popped up with a goal tonight, which got us the win so he made a massive impact coming back in.

“Anyone can do the job, we have confidence, we have a good squad but Luke was brilliant – he put a shift in.

“No one really probably sees the work he does off the ball, puts in a great shift, wins the ball for us up high and then we’re on the transition.”

The 24-year-old shot stopper did praise the entire squad as well including full back Jake Bidwell and Darnell Furlong.

“His all round game was brilliant, as was everyone’s, the centre halves were unbelievable, Bids and Furs, the full-backs were class.”

