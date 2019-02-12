QPR goalkeeper Lumley says Leeds victory was much-deserved

Joe Lumley of QPR during Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at Loftus Road Stadium on 9th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley says it was a much-deserved win as they nabbed a 1-0 victory over promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

The R’s ended a nine game winless run in the Championship thanks to an early second-half goal from midfielder Luke Freeman at Loftus Road.

And 24-year-old Lumley believes it was about time Steve McClaren’s side had some luck of their side after putting together some good performances of late.

“We deserved that one, I feel we have probably deserved more in the past six games, but the boys fought so well tonight,” Lumley said.

“We played quite well, played good football, and could have had a couple of goals as well.

“I was pleased with my performance myself, first-half was a bit up and down, and then second-half I made a few good saves so all round delighted really.”

The Harlow-born goalkeeper says they treat every game the same although beating the high-flying Whites was special.

“They’re doing really well and looking for promotion, but I just take each game as it comes and try my best in every single game, and that’s all you can do as a player.

“Some days you don’t play well and you have to keep going, but it was a great win for us.”

He then denied that his side bagged the three points because of a number of saves he pulled off in the later stages of the match.

“It was the whole team, the subs, the coaching staff and the team throughout the week leading up to the game earnt the points, not just me.”

In the 78th minute Lumley was forced to make a triple save as Stuart Dallas broke through the middle, played a one-two with Bamford, but his low shot was kept out before Bamford also had two attempts denied.

“I can’t really tell you that,” he chuckled.

“It’s just instinct, all the work you do on the training pitch, repetition comes subconscious and it just becomes habit really that you react to the ball.

“I’m delighted to have saved it, that’s my job, and hopefully I can keep doing it until the end of the season.”