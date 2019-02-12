Lumley looking forward to ‘massive’ derby clash

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action against Leeds United (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley has described their London derby with Brentford as ‘massive for the club’.

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong celebrates at the final whistle (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA) Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong celebrates at the final whistle (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

The R’s will make the short trip to Griffin Park to take on Thomas Frank’s side as they look to build on their 1-0 win over Leeds United in midweek.

And former Blackpool loanee Lumley is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the derby.

“It’s massive for the club as they’re only down the road,” the 24-year-old said.

“All we can do is our absolute best for the fans and try getting the win for them. We haven’t been winning many of late, and it has given us a bit of confidence and given some for the fans going into the local derby.

“I love a local derby, that’s what football is all about, so we’ll go there all out to win.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster believes it will be a cagey affair with both sets of supporters getting on each other’s backs during the fixture.

“I don’t think both sets of fans like each other too much, but that’s what rivalries and derby matches are all about,” said Lumley.

“It will be a great day and hopefully a great game.”

The R’s will be keen to use the confidence from nabbing three points off promotion hopefuls Leeds, thanks to a goal from midfielder Luke Freeman on Tuesday evening.

“It’s give us a bit of confidence now, but there was no panic as we had been playing well, we just didn’t have any luck,” added Lumley.

“We had a bit of luck tonight and hopefully we can do that again.”

But Lumley insists preparation will remain the same, despite it being a London derby.

He added: “We’ll prepare like we did for this game. We’ll have a game plan, we may have a different one it’s up to the manager.

“Myself, I’ll prepare the same as I do every game and just do my best.”

The shot-stopper feels they must build on their win over the Whites and feels clean sheets will be vital as it was their first since a 0-0 draw with Reading on December 29.

“When we keep clean sheets, we win games as we’ve got goal scorers, so I’m delighted with it,” he added.

“This game is gone now and although it’s put us in a good mood and gave us a bit of confidence, we must now look to Saturday.”