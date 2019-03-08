QPR look for first win of pre-season against Oxford United

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR will be aiming to pick up their first win of pre-season when they take on Oxford United tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Warburton's side were beaten 2-1 by National League Boreham Wood on Tuesday and also ended their pre-season tour of Austria by losing to Austria Vienna 3-1.

The manager spoke of his disappointment after the game on Tuesday and said his side know they must perform better.

Tomorrow's friendly away at League One Oxford is their second to last pre-season fixture as they prepare for their opening league game away at Stoke.

Warburton could again opt for the 4-2-3-1 formation he went with against Boreham Wood, with 20-year-old Aramide Oteh likely to start his third successive game up top as the club continue to try and sign a striker.

Attention will be on whether attacker Paul Smyth features for the first time having been mysteriously absent from both friendlies so far.

Goalkeepers Liam Kelly and Joe Lumley will again look to impress having played a half each in both pre-season games so far as they try to persuade their manager that they should be first choice.

Meanwhile, Dominic Ball could again be used in midfield alongside Luke Amos, who has impressed so far after completing his move to the club on a season-long loan.

New signings Lee Wallace and Matt Smith are yet to feature after missing out through injury and will be hoping to recover in time to get a taste of action before the season starts.

Massimo Luongo continues to miss out as he looks set for a move away from the club.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday at the Kassam Stadium.