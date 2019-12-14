We let ourselves down says QPR boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR boss Mark Warbuton was left frustrated with his side's defensive display in their 5-3 loss to Championship basement boys Barnsley on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conor Chaplin hit a hat-trick for the home side, with Cauley Woodrow netting from the spot and Bambo Diaby adding a late effort at Oakwell.

Luke Amos replied with a brace for Rs, his first goals for the club, and Ilias Chair claimed a late consolation, but Warburton was disappointed not to build on their 2-0 wins over Preston and Birmingham.

"We can't defend like that. We've been really solid for three games," he said.

"We went to Derby and got a point when we should have had all three and had a good result against Preston and a good result against Birmingham

"But we've come and let ourselves down, it's as simple as that.

"We've had a few heated words in the dressing room so I haven't seen a replay of the penalty yet and it wouldn't be fair to comment yet.

"Our players were not happy, but I'm not sure any player would be happy to give away a penalty.

You may also want to watch:

"We had a chance to win 10 out of 12 (points) and move to within a point of the play-offs.

"We knew that Barnsley would be a team scrapping for their lives, with young, hungry players. We spoke as a group about what we would face.

"It's a tough place to come to and we had to meet that challenge. We knew we'd create chances and it could have been 7-7. We can't give away soft goals and expect to win."

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber hailed his men after only a third home win of the season left them four points adrift of safety.

He said: "I'm very, very happy for my team and also for every Barnsley fan. I think this was a very important game for us to create a good performance and also gain important points.

"It was a very difficult week and in the end we have four points. My players create together a very good game with a big engagement.

"It is our big challenge to stay in the league and I see the mentality is not like a relegation team, which is very important for us. We must work very hard in the next week. My 'to do' list is long but step by step we get better in our process.

"We have to deal with our defence in the next week. I have a plan for the next week over what we need to do to get better in the defence.

"I am happy and we have a few days free time now, which is important when you're in this difficult situation."