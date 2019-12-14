Search

Advanced search

We let ourselves down says QPR boss Warburton

PUBLISHED: 18:17 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 14 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR boss Mark Warbuton was left frustrated with his side's defensive display in their 5-3 loss to Championship basement boys Barnsley on Saturday.

Conor Chaplin hit a hat-trick for the home side, with Cauley Woodrow netting from the spot and Bambo Diaby adding a late effort at Oakwell.

Luke Amos replied with a brace for Rs, his first goals for the club, and Ilias Chair claimed a late consolation, but Warburton was disappointed not to build on their 2-0 wins over Preston and Birmingham.

"We can't defend like that. We've been really solid for three games," he said.

"We went to Derby and got a point when we should have had all three and had a good result against Preston and a good result against Birmingham

"But we've come and let ourselves down, it's as simple as that.

"We've had a few heated words in the dressing room so I haven't seen a replay of the penalty yet and it wouldn't be fair to comment yet.

"Our players were not happy, but I'm not sure any player would be happy to give away a penalty.

You may also want to watch:

"We had a chance to win 10 out of 12 (points) and move to within a point of the play-offs.

"We knew that Barnsley would be a team scrapping for their lives, with young, hungry players. We spoke as a group about what we would face.

"It's a tough place to come to and we had to meet that challenge. We knew we'd create chances and it could have been 7-7. We can't give away soft goals and expect to win."

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber hailed his men after only a third home win of the season left them four points adrift of safety.

He said: "I'm very, very happy for my team and also for every Barnsley fan. I think this was a very important game for us to create a good performance and also gain important points.

"It was a very difficult week and in the end we have four points. My players create together a very good game with a big engagement.

"It is our big challenge to stay in the league and I see the mentality is not like a relegation team, which is very important for us. We must work very hard in the next week. My 'to do' list is long but step by step we get better in our process.

"We have to deal with our defence in the next week. I have a plan for the next week over what we need to do to get better in the defence.

"I am happy and we have a few days free time now, which is important when you're in this difficult situation."

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results from Brent Central and Brent North as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

General election count in Brent 2017. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

General Election 2019: Barry Gardiner holds on to Brent North

Labour's Barry Gardiner held on to his seat in Brent North. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results from Brent Central and Brent North as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

General election count in Brent 2017. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

General Election 2019: Barry Gardiner holds on to Brent North

Labour's Barry Gardiner held on to his seat in Brent North. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

We let ourselves down says QPR boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Championship: Barnsley 5 QPR 3

Luke Amos netted his first goal for QPR against Barnsley (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Car mega-dealership saved as plans for thousands of homes on Cargiant site abandoned

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase. Picture: Andrew Holt

Kenton neighbours launch petition urging Brent Council to stop destroying healthy trees

Kenton neighbours launch a petition to save the trees on the Ridgeway. Picture: Sandra Levy

General Election: In this climate, is it time to drop the Remain fight?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a victory rally on December 13, 2019. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists