Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

McClaren urges QPR not to show Leeds too much respect

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 February 2019

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs hope to avoid eighth straight league defeat against Whites tonight

Steve McClaren has urged Queens Park Rangers to not give title hopefuls Leeds United too much respect when the sides meet in the Sky Bet Championship tonight.

The Rs welcome United to Loftus Road, keen to avoid an eighth straight defeat in the league.

The west Londoners’ latest loss came at the weekend as they went down 2-0 away to Middlesbrough, another side hoping to win promotion this term.

The Loftus Road club conceded the opening goal inside two minutes against Boro, and McClaren is keen to avoid making the same mistake again at home to Leeds.

Speaking to the club website, QPR boss McClaren said: “The early goal deflated us and we didn’t respond.

“Against Leeds, we will need to have good organisation, be hard to beat, physical, aggressive, all those things, and we mustn’t show them too much respect.

“Maybe we did that against Middlesbrough.”

QPR have endured a difficult time of late, with McClaren’s men having not won in the league since beating bottom-club Ipswich Town on Boxing Day.

Talk earlier in the season of a potential play-off push has now been replaced by fans wanting to wrap up safety as soon as possible.

McClaren knows the Rs’ recent results have been far from satisfactory, but also feels his side have been unfortunate at times during their winless run.

“In games during this run, we have been unlucky, but on Saturday we didn’t really do enough to get anything,” he added.

“Against Birmingham City, against Bristol City, against Watford in the FA Cup, against West Bromwich Albion, we fought and that’s the least we expect.

“Against Leeds, we must fight because we are playing one of the top teams in the Championship.”

QPR are set to welcome Luke Freeman back to the fold tonight after the influential midfielder missed Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough with a hip injury

Most Read

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

DeGale’s career hangs in balance after defeat to Eubank Jr

James DeGale was beaten on points by Chris Eubank Jr. at The O2 on Saturday night (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

DeGale’s career hangs in balance after defeat to Eubank Jr

James DeGale was beaten on points by Chris Eubank Jr. at The O2 on Saturday night (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

McClaren urges QPR not to show Leeds too much respect

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Sheppard strike earns Wealdstone a point against Billericay

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography)

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Louis Theroux inspires pupils at Queen’s Park Community School’s careers evening

Guest speakers at Queen's Park Community School's first career celebration evening. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Dance school celebrates its 40th birthday with old friends

Francoise Chantraine and Patricia Woodall at the 40th anniversay of the Chantraine Dance School at the Sidings Community Centre in Kilburn. Picture: Mervin Archer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists