McClaren urges QPR not to show Leeds too much respect

Rs hope to avoid eighth straight league defeat against Whites tonight

Steve McClaren has urged Queens Park Rangers to not give title hopefuls Leeds United too much respect when the sides meet in the Sky Bet Championship tonight.

The Rs welcome United to Loftus Road, keen to avoid an eighth straight defeat in the league.

The west Londoners’ latest loss came at the weekend as they went down 2-0 away to Middlesbrough, another side hoping to win promotion this term.

The Loftus Road club conceded the opening goal inside two minutes against Boro, and McClaren is keen to avoid making the same mistake again at home to Leeds.

Speaking to the club website, QPR boss McClaren said: “The early goal deflated us and we didn’t respond.

“Against Leeds, we will need to have good organisation, be hard to beat, physical, aggressive, all those things, and we mustn’t show them too much respect.

“Maybe we did that against Middlesbrough.”

QPR have endured a difficult time of late, with McClaren’s men having not won in the league since beating bottom-club Ipswich Town on Boxing Day.

Talk earlier in the season of a potential play-off push has now been replaced by fans wanting to wrap up safety as soon as possible.

McClaren knows the Rs’ recent results have been far from satisfactory, but also feels his side have been unfortunate at times during their winless run.

“In games during this run, we have been unlucky, but on Saturday we didn’t really do enough to get anything,” he added.

“Against Birmingham City, against Bristol City, against Watford in the FA Cup, against West Bromwich Albion, we fought and that’s the least we expect.

“Against Leeds, we must fight because we are playing one of the top teams in the Championship.”

QPR are set to welcome Luke Freeman back to the fold tonight after the influential midfielder missed Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough with a hip injury