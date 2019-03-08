Search

QPR issue statement after Under-18s walk off pitch following alleged racist abuse

PUBLISHED: 15:04 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 14 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos has demanded tough action on racism. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

QPR's CEO Les Hoos has demanded tough action on racism after the club's Under-18s were forced to abandon a fixture in Spain last week due to alleged racist abuse from opposition players.

Paul Furlong's youngsters played AD Nervion FC in a friendly last Thursday as part of their pre-season tour of Seville.

The alleged racist abuse took place in the second half and Paul Furlong instructed his players to leave the pitch after being informed by one of his players.

In a statement, Hoos said: "We take a very strong stance against racism and will not tolerate one of our players being subjected to the despicable comments experienced.

"I applaud Paul Furlong and his staff for reacting in such a manner and doing everything within their powers to protect the players.

"I am also very proud of our Under 18s who showed such maturity in the face of unacceptable provocation.

"Had this incident occurred in England I have no doubts the issue would be dealt with swiftly with a strong punishment by the FA.

"Unfortunately, it seems some countries have a long way to go in this respect and I urge UEFA to take the strongest possible action as incidents of this nature are happening far too often.

"At QPR we must not, and will not, stand for it.

"We have made many great strides in tackling racism in football but sadly there is still a long way to go.

"Action must be taken at every level of our game, not just when it happens in front of the watching world.

"There is an opportunity here for UEFA to make a strong statement. I hope it is an opportunity they take."

QPR are speaking with the FA regarding the matter.

