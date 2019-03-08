Search

Advanced search

International round-up: Wells and Mlakar score for nations

PUBLISHED: 10:30 16 October 2019

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Nahki Wells continued his fine form in front of goal by scoring for Bermuda against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Bermuda were 3-0 down before Wells managed to brint the score back to 3-1 but Mexico scored twice more to secure a comfortable 5-1 victory.

Defender Conor Masterson also featured for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21 team against Armenia and Iceland.

The 21-year-old helped his side to a 1-0 win over Armenia in the European Championships qualifying campaign

But he could not prevent Ireland suffering their first qualifying defeat as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Iceland.

Brighton loanee Jan Mlakar scored for Slovenia U21s as they picked up a 1-0 win over Hungary in a friendly on Tuesday.

The striker also started in the 2-2 draw with England U21s as his side came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Most Read

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

Joy Morgan: Police identify human remains as body of missing midwifery student murdered by Cricklewood man

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Petition launched to stop South Kilburn regeneration ballot so 8,000 others can take part

Some of the families in Hereford House in South Kilburn last year who do have a vote on the future regeneration plans. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

Joy Morgan: Police identify human remains as body of missing midwifery student murdered by Cricklewood man

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Petition launched to stop South Kilburn regeneration ballot so 8,000 others can take part

Some of the families in Hereford House in South Kilburn last year who do have a vote on the future regeneration plans. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

International round-up: Wells and Mlakar score for nations

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

England rate Vunipola ‘very likely’ to be available for quarter-final with Australia

England's Billy Vunipola during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Oita.

Hendon boss Gray says wrong decisions cost his side in Salisbury defeat

Hendon Manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Jailed: Thief worked in a gang to steal £11,200 from vulnerable victims as they boarded buses

Daniel Calinescu

AFC Wembley U14s continue impressive start with cup comeback

The AFC Wembley Under-14s team. Picture: AFC Wembley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists