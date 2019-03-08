International round-up: Wells and Mlakar score for nations

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Nahki Wells continued his fine form in front of goal by scoring for Bermuda against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Bermuda were 3-0 down before Wells managed to brint the score back to 3-1 but Mexico scored twice more to secure a comfortable 5-1 victory.

Defender Conor Masterson also featured for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21 team against Armenia and Iceland.

The 21-year-old helped his side to a 1-0 win over Armenia in the European Championships qualifying campaign

But he could not prevent Ireland suffering their first qualifying defeat as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Iceland.

Brighton loanee Jan Mlakar scored for Slovenia U21s as they picked up a 1-0 win over Hungary in a friendly on Tuesday.

The striker also started in the 2-2 draw with England U21s as his side came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw.