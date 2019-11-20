International round-up: Eze makes England U21 debut and Masterson's ROI U21s record big win

Ebere Eze wins the ball off Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers international round-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ebere Eze made his first start for England U21s as they were beaten by the Netherlands in a friendly on Tuesday.

Eze played 62 minutes of the 2-1 defeat before he was replaced by Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson.

The R's midfielder made his debut for England U21s in Friday's 3-0 win over Albania in a qualifier for the European Championships as he was subbed on for Phil Foden.

Brighton loanee Jan Mlakar started for Slovenia U21s on Thursday as they held Portugal U21s to a goalless draw in a friendly in Lisbon.

Midfielder Matt Smith was an unused substitute for Wales on Saturday evening as they beat Azerbaijan 2-0

The Manchester City youngster then did not feature in the 2-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday as Wales secured European Championships qualification.

Conor Masterson started for Republic of Ireland U21s on Tuesday as they thrashed Sweden 4-1.