Ilias Chair enjoying chance to ‘prove people wrong’

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers forward Ilias Chair discusses his mentality of proving people wrong.

Ilias Chair says he is relishing the chance to prove people wrong in his breakout season at QPR.

The 22-year-old has featured in 36 games in all competitions this season, scoring five times and notching six assists following a loan spell at League Two Stevenage last season.

And speaking to qpr.co.uk, the forward revealed that he wants people to write him off so he can show his ability.

“There’s always been an excuse so I’ve always had to prove a point,” he said.

“I have that mindset where I want people to write me off. Write me off so I can prove you wrong and show you what I can do.

The Championship season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic at a time when Rangers were on a six-game unbeaten run.

Chair says he can’t help but miss football, adding: The only thing I can think about is football, football, football. It’s why I’m missing it so much.”