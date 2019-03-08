'Two dropped points' - Mark Warburton's verdict on draw with Huddersfield Town

Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton gives his thoughts after watching his side draw 1-1 with Huddersfield Town.

QPR boss Mark Warburton was disappointed his side were not able to pick up all three points as they drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield.

A 83rd minute Grant Hall equaliser cancelled out Karlan Grant's penalty early in the second half.

Warburton believes his side's performance and the chances they created meant they deserved to win the game.

"Full of respect for Huddersfield when I say this but in this dressing room we're disappointed and thought we dropped two points," he said.

"It was a very even first half, two good teams I felt in the first half and both had chances but then second half we were sloppy right from the start.

"We lost our shape for one incident, paid the price but then I thought we were very good. I thought we were dominant, I thought we moved the ball and created chances and just didn't take those chances.

"They never stopped. When they got the equaliser they stayed high, kept on moving the ball forward.

"We had time, we didn't have to go and chase the game. We just kept on doing what we were doing and we did that.

"You'll take four from six at the start of the season but right now we feel we dropped two points."

The manager was also pleased for his captain Grant Hall, who is back playing in his first full season after returning last campaign following an 18-month spell out with injury.

Warburton added: "He's come back from a long injury nightmare really. He's worked hard in pre-season, all the boys have.

"He's played a big part in getting the camaraderie together.

"All credit to them but delighted for him. I thought he and Yoann were good last week at Stoke, they were good again today.

"They looked dominant, moved the ball well and looked comfortable in possession.

"All credit to him, he deserved a goal."