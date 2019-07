Dieng departs on loan for Doncaster

Seny Dieng playing for Dundee. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan until January.

The 24-year-old is yet to make a first team appearance for QPR and spent time on loan at Stevenage and Dundee last term.

The move follows boss Mark Warburton's signing of goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on a free transfer from Colchester.

Dieng will return to the club on January 4 next year.