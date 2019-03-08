Goalkeeper Matt Ingram leaves QPR

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram has joined Hull City from QPR for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Championship side having played 19 games in all competitions for QPR.

He first joined the Rs in January 2016 from Wycombe Wanderers but struggled to nail down a first team place.

His most recent appearance came in the Emirates FA Cup victory over Leeds United in January.

Ingram told hullcitytigers.com: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here and I'm looking forward to a fresh start with Hull City.

"It's a new chapter for me and I'm looking forward to helping this club to push up the table and do as well as it can."

In a statement on their website, QPR said: "The club would like to thank Matt for all his efforts whilst in W12 and wish him every success in the future."

Midfielder Jordan Cousins has also signed for Stoke City after his contract with QPR expired this summer.