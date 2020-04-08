QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly reveals which player is topping training rankings during break

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly has returned to the squad after injury. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly on the players’ training schedule during the break from Championship action because of the coronavirus pandemic.

R’s goalkeeper Liam Kelly has revealed that midfielder Marc Pugh has been top of the class when it comes to training during the break from games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football League has suspended the season indefinitely, with the hope that the campaign will be able to finish at a later date.

Each Rangers player has been given a training schedule, with players then sending in their times and scores to the staff.

And Kelly, who has returned home to Scotland, told the club: “The manager has got his sports science team to put together a really difficult programme. It’s not been easy.

“There’s been days where I’ve been sore the following day like you would if you were at training.

“Usually Marc Pugh wins all of them, he wins win every one because he’s the fittest. He sets a benchmark and then we try and get as close to him as possible.

“It’s good to see other people’s scores to try and get close to them. Ultimately, it’s just trying to keep that basic fitness for when the games return.”